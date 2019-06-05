Police say teenager gave 3-year-old gonorrhea Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) -- A teenager charged with sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl was in court for the first time Wednesday. Investigators said 16-year-old David Culp admitted in an interview to giving the 3-year-old gonorrhea. He's being charged as an adult, which means he could stay behind bars after he turns 21. In juvenile cases, a person is released after turning 21.

Investigators can't say how or if Culp knew the 3-year-old. Culp's family was very emotional after court let out. They said they did not want to comment on the case.

Douglas County State's Attorney Kate Watson says it's important that the victim has a sense of justice in this case.

"When you're involved in a case like this, you're always concerned with deterring any further conduct like this," said Watson. "We don't want children to be taken advantage of. We certainly want to make sure that this child is protected. That a message is sent that you cannot take advantage of children."

Rebecca Higgs and Shelby Slankerd were also back in court today. They are both charged with sexual abuse of a 16-year-old. Higgs and Slankerd are both ordered to have no unsupervised contact with the victim or anyone else under 18. The only exception is Slankerd is allowed to contact her child who is a juvenile.

Slankerd's family didn't want to go on camera for an interview, but her mother said "my daughter is innocent. Shelby is innocent."

