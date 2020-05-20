Police say no arrests will be made in early reopen cases

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Gibson City Police Department won’t be arresting any business or organization leaders who chose to re-open their doors prior to May 30 — the date the current Stay-At-Home executive order issued by Gov. JB Pritzker is set to expire.

That’s according to a letter signed off by Chief of Police Adam Rosendahl, Captain Kaleb Kraft and Sergeant Jason Moore and posted to social media earlier today.

The move follows the implementation of an emergency rule by the governor’s administration last Friday that allows law enforcement to issue citations to business owners who may be in violation of the executive order.

Such violations would be classified as Class A misdemeanors — the most serious misdemeanor charge that carries a maximum punishment of up to nearly a year in jail and/or a fine up to $2,500.

Critics have said the move is an overreach by the governor; Pritzker has pushed back by saying that violating any IDPH Act rules has always been punishable by a Class A misdemeanor.

He called the emergency rule a “tool” that local law enforcement can use in place of public health officials revoking food or liquor permits, or, potentially, shutting down a business completely.

Gibson City Police said they are “neither encouraging nor discouraging our businesses or churches currently affected by the Executive Order to remain closed or open for business.”