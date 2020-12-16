Police responding to several crashes in icy conditions

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) say there are several crashes on I-55 near Lincoln and I-72 near Illiopolis.

Troopers say roadways are slick and icy in many places. They’re asking drivers to slow down and proceed with caution when traveling.

ISP said around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday there have been at least 16 crashes in parts of central Illinois (Districts 9 and 10) since midnight — including two with injuries.

It said around 8:30 a.m. that additional crashes on I-55 between Lincoln and Springfield have prompted lane closures just south of the Elkhart exit.

District 9, which covers Logan, Mason, Menard, Sangamon, Cass, Morgan, and Christian counties, has seen six crashes. District 10, covering the counties of Champaign, Vermilion, Edgar, Douglas, Coles, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Macon, has had 10.

WCIA was at the scene of a pickup truck crash Wednesday morning on Curtis Road in Urbana Township.

Police say the driver needed to be rescued and only had minor injuries after the crash.