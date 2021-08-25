Police: Person barricaded in home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign Police are working to get a person out of a home.

Authorities confirm a person is barricaded in a property on Buena Vista Drive.

Police have been on scene for several hours, and they’re trying to get the person to come outside.

This is related to a call for service authorities responded to earlier in the day.

SWAT is also on scene, and they’re helping resolve this situation.

We have a crew on scene, and we’ll report more information once it’s confirmed by authorities.

Please stay with WCIA as we continue to follow this story.