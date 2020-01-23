Police respond to shooting near apartment complex

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A late night shooting may be the result of an argument. Police responded to the 100-block of Kenwood Road, about 10:45 pm, Wednesday.

A 25-year old woman sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her lower extremity. She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known.

Authorities say there was a dispute between known acquaintances when a gun was fired, striking the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

