Police respond to shots fired call at city business

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Eighteen shell casings were recovered by Springfield Police after a shooting Sunday morning outside of a city convenience store.

Lt. Joe Phillips said officers responded at 6:44 a.m. Sunday to a shots fired call at Fresh Express, 1529 East Cook Street.

He said there was a person outside of the business who allegedly started firing a handgun at a car that was driving by.

One of the bullets hit a house near the intersection of Cook and 16th streets. Phillips said it struck a mattress inside that a woman was laying on. She was not hurt, he added.

Phillips said the suspect fled the scene on foot. There was no suspect description available Sunday.

Springfield Police continue their investigation of the shooting. No injuries have been reported and no further information was available.