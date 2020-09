EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

It happened on IL RT 133 at Edgar County Road 600 E. Traffic going eastbound on RT 133 is being rerouted at Edgar County Road 550E, while westbound traffic is being detoured at Edgar County Road 1200N.

Detours are expected to remain in place for roughly four hours.