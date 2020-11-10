Police reminding people about slowing down and pulling over on interstate

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)- Decatur police are reminding people to “slow down and move over”. Officers tell the story of tow truck driver, Chris Moore. He was hit outside of his truck on I-72 in 2017. Moore survived but police hope his story makes people think twice.

State police are also keeping an eye out for those not following the law, and Decatur police have a banner outside their station reminding people to slow down and move over.

Officer Tucker Tool said you would be ticketed for violating the law. “They could be ticketed, and it can get expensive with all the fines, and I know that state police are going to be ramping up enforcement on that, and we’re behind them 100 percent.”