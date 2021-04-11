Police reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Law enforcement is reminding people to keep their eyes on the road.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police, and over 200 law enforcement agencies around the state this month.

“We will have deputies who are working a special detail on a grant through IDOT that will be doing nothing but focusing on distracted driving. So they will certainly be focused on that,” says Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell.

“They will be looking for seatbelt violations as well.”

They want drivers to put aside distractions.

“We got to remember that distractions mean many things and it could be friends in your car, and it could be food,” the sheriff says. “Things as a culture we have been doing trying to multi-task.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver between 2012-2019 in the U.S.

They want to prevent more deaths like these from happening.

“It’s a tragedy that you could pay for the rest of your life if you get in an accident and hurt somebody or kill somebody, so we need people to remember that driving that car is a full-time job and we need to focus on it,” says Campbell.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office says they hope they don’t have to pull anyone over for distracted driving, but you will get a ticket if you get caught.