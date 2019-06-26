Police reminder about sober driving

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With a holiday week approaching, law enforcement agencies are asking people to be more cautious when hitting the road.

The biggest reminder from law enforcement is to make sure if you are drinking, you have a sober driver. Whether it is through a ride share or a friend. They are also asking for everyone to wear their seatbelt as it is your best defense if in a crash.

Over 150 local police and sheriff departments are teaming up with state police to increase patrols. They ask if you see it, report drunk driver to police. It helps to keep everyone safe.

Increase patrols will last through July 8. Police want to remind drivers, drivers impaired has life or death consequences.