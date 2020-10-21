Police release video of gas station shooting suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying someone allegedly involved in a shooting Sunday that hurt a teenager.

DPD posted the following video to their Facebook account. It said the person speaking to the clerk was involved in a shooting at the Marathon gas station, 3595 Larkdale Court.

Officers with DPD responded to the reported shooting at 1 p.m. Sunday. A 19-year-old boy was shot in the leg during an altercation at the gas station.

Police said the victim didn’t know who he got into the altercation with. The suspect was described as a Black man, aged 21-25, who was driving a gray pickup truck.