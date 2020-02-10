Police release marijuana arrest numbers

All Posts

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are releasing marijuana-related arrest numbers from January.

Officers arrested 34 people for driving under the influence. Of those, only four were determined to be strictly under the influence of marijuana.

The city also issued four citations for marijuana possession in January. Of those, three were for passengers in cars.

In years prior to recreational marijuana legalization in Illinois, Chief Jim Getz says his department would give out anywhere from 30 – 50 tickets per month.