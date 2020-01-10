Police release images of suspect who tried to rob bank



Suspect caught on surveillance camera during robbery at First Midwest Bank Friday morning.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police released surveillance images of a suspect believed to have tried to hold up the First Midwest Bank, in the 800-block of West Springfield, about 11:20 am, Friday. No one was hurt. The suspect is not in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com