Police ready to tackle marijuana enforcement

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The legalization of marijuana came with a lot of gray area for local law enforcement, but leaders say now, their path is more clear.

Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman feared, at first, he would have to replace K9s on the force, because they are trained to sniff out marijuana. However, since marijuana has to be transported in sealed, odor-free containers, the dogs would not be tipped off to the smell.

The state has also directed law enforcement officials to expect new case laws to come about. Heuerman believes those will guide the way.

In other words, this first year is going to come with a learning curve. The biggest thing people using it need to know is how to transport it legally.