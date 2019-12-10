Police raise money for cancer center

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police made it their mission this fall to help those struggling with cancer.

They sold Pink Charleston Police Department patches for Breast Cancer Awareness. They began selling them in October and have sold out of all 100 of them. Over $1,000 was raised and donated to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Cancer Center. Director Colleen Swick says their donation will go a long way for their patients.

“It’s amazing,” says Swick. “We have so much community support from a variety of different organizations. All of those contributions allow us to provide things for our patients that we would otherwise not be able to provide.”

The money will go towards helping patients pay for medication and have transportation to and from the center. Police say they hope to do this type of fundraiser again next year.