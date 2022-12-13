IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police say two people are dead after a four-vehicle crash on Monday.

Their preliminary investigation shows the Paxton Police Department and the Ford County Sheriff’s Department were chasing Unit 1 southbound on Route 45 near 1190 North Road. Police say the driver of Unit 1 lost control, crossed the center line and hit Unit 2 head-on. Unit 1 then crashed into Unit 3 before spinning, flipping several times and landing on the west side of the road. Unit 4 received a flat tire after driving over debris.

Police say the driver of Unit 1, 44-year-old Krista Woltz-Hernandez of Buckley, died at the scene.

The driver of Unit 2, 65-year-old Julie McGowan of Rantoul, also died at the scene.

36-year-old Marco Perez Bernal from Onarga was driving Unit 3. He was hurt and taken to the hospital.

Police say the driver and passengers in Unit 4 were not hurt.

State Police are still investigating the crash.