Police provide driving safety tips for Halloween

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies throughout the state are warning people about the severe consequences of impaired driving.

Officials said the message is: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Drive High Get a DUI.

“Driving impaired on Halloween is like running up the stairs to flee the monster in a horror movie – it’s never a good idea,” said Cynthia Watters, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “If impairing substances will be part of your spooky season celebration, plan ahead for a sober ride home.”

Through October 20, 1,029 people have died in crashes in Illinois. This is an increase of 84 from the same period a year ago, according to provisional IDOT data. In 2020, there were 254 traffic deaths in which alcohol was identified in at least one driver involved in the crash.

There will be more police patrols during Halloween this year. The stepped-up enforcement effort aims to save lives by keeping impaired drivers off the roads.

Driving tips, according to officials, are below: