Police promote safe sleep practices

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is partnering with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to promote the ABC’s of infant safe sleep practices.

ISP wants to spread a message that in 2018, 143 Illinois infants lost their lives directly related to unsafe sleep practices.

They are taking a community care-taking and educational role in preventing these horrible tragedies.

In a vast majority of these cases no charges are levied, yet the loss still remains with the family forever.

“As parents we are constantly getting up throughout the night to take care of feeding or diaper changes. It seems like an easy solution to bring your infant into your bed. But in 2018, 143 Illinois infants died when a tired, loving parent rolled over on them in their sleep. Keep babies in their own bed. Don’t love your kids to death,” says Sargent Jamie Brunnworth.