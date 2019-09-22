Police participate in Rail Safety Week

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are taking part in Rail Safety Week to promote vehicle and pedestrian safety around railroad tracks and trains.

Illinois State Police District 18 Commander Mark Gillock has planned enforcement details throughout the week at various railroad grade crossings. Drivers and pedestrians who disobey the laws associated with railroad grade crossings and railroad property will be given a ticket.

The public will also be given information booklets that are about rail safety. Commander Gillock says, “When approaching any railroad crossing please use caution. Look both ways, never try to drive around a lowering gate or outrun a train. If your car stalls in a crossing, get out of your vehicle, away from the crossing and call 911.”



It is against the law to stop your vehicle on the railroad tracks and anywhere within the highway-rail grade crossing.



In 2018, there were over 2,200 railroad crossing collisions involving motor vehicles nationwide, which resulted in over 560 injuries and over 170 fatalities. There were also over 109 railroad crossing collisions in Illinois involving motor vehicles; these collisions resulted in 34 injuries and 17 fatalities, according to Operation Lifesaver, Inc.



Rail Safety Week

September 22-28