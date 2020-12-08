Police: One hurt in shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting Monday night.

A Facebook post from the Springfield Police Department says it happened near Butler Street and Bradley Court.

It adds a male victim was taken by ambulance to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield and went immediately into surgery.

As of Tuesday morning, he was in an intensive care unit. The post adds he is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators say the victim was shot while walking back from a nearby store.

If you have any additional information about this shooting, police ask you to call them at 217-788-8325 or Crimestoppers at 788-8427, or submit a tip online.