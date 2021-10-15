Police officers receive merit awards for outstanding work in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield Police Department held its annual awards ceremony on Thursday in a closed reception at the Springfield Police Academy.

Chief of Police Kenny Winslow and PB & PA Unit #5 President Don Edwards presented the following awards for police work occurring during the 2020 calendar year.

Porter Williams Award – presented for the most distinguished act of bravery or heroism by a police officer.

Porter Williams Award was presented to the following officers for their response to the Bunn shooting incident.

– Sergeant Grant Barksdale

– Officer Tammy Baehr (ret.)

– Officer Tim Ealey (ret.)

– Officer Leroy Jett

– Officer Tad Stalets

– Officer Christopher Stout

– Officer Chance Warnisher

William Herndon Award – awarded to the plainclothes officer or officers on active duty, performing the most distinguished act or acts of police work during the preceding year.

William Herndon was awarded to the following investigations personnel for their work on the Neisler homicide investigation.

– Sergeant Ryan Sims (ret.)

– Detective Jason Sloman

– Detective Ryan Maddox

– Detective Justin Spaid

– Detective Michael Mazrim

– Detective Brian Harhausen

– Detective Tim Zajicek

Silver Suarez – awarded to the uniform police officer or officers on active duty, performing the most distinguished act or acts of police work during the preceding year.

Silver Suarez was awarded to Lieutenant Joseph Behl for his efforts in locating and taking into custody an armed kidnapping suspect and rescuing the victim.