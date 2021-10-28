Police officers receive awards for great crime response

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Several officers of the Effingham Police Department recently received Awards of Excellence after their quick response to a reported burglary.

According to police, these officers were investigating a burglary that happened at a local business. During this investigation, the officers were able to identify and arrest a suspect. They also discovered that the suspect had someone driving to the area of the crime scene to pick him up. This other person was reported to have a large amount of methamphetamine inside their car. 50 grams of methamphetamine was recovered.

Awarded officers are Officer D. Slater, Lieutenant Andy Warner, Officer B. Webb and Officer M. Simpson.