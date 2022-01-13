Police officers honored for saving life of stabbing victim

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Three police officers at Springfield Police Department have recently been awarded a lifesaving award for their quick actions during a stabbing incident last week.

This happened in the 1200 block of West Governor.

According to Springfield Police, Officer Edwards, Officer Renfro, and Officer Montcalm effectively applied a tourniquet to the victim’s arm that had an arterial bleed, sealed a sucking chest wound and maintained pressure to multiple wounds.

Medical staff said it was the quick actions of these officers that saved the life of the victim.