Police officer hurt after theft suspect tries to escape

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to an investigation of multiple thefts in Pana.

Officers said this subject was arrested on two counts of residential burglary and aggravated battery to a police officer.

On Dec. 4, Pana Police received a report of surveillance cameras stolen from a residence on the north side of town. On Dec. 12, police said they located and arrested Ryan L. Tarrant for theft and criminal damage to property. After that, Tarrant was released with a notice to appear in court.

On Dec. 15, officers received a report from a homeowner in the same neighborhood as Tarrant’s house, saying their house was unlawfully entered on Dec. 13 and items inside were stolen. Pana Police investigated this incident and with the assistance of additional surveillance cameras, a subject was identified. As a result, police said Tarrant was located and later charged with residential burglary. Additionally, a second residential burglary charge was filed because the house had been entered twice, according to police.

During processing at Pana PD, Tarrant attempted to flee the PD and a struggle ensued with one officer being injured as Tarrant was secured. The officer was treated at Pana Hospital and later released.

Officers said Tarrant was processed on the charge of aggravated battery to police with injury and two counts of residential burglary. He was transported to Christian County Correctional Center.

Tarrant made his first appearance in court on Thursday. Bond was set at $75,000.

The case remains under investigation with additional burglary charges cases pending against Tarrant.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.