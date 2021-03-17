Police officer arrested again on misconduct, sexual assault charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield police officer is facing additional charges after an indictment.

Officer Taylor Staff, 26, was originally arrested in February on charges of official misconduct, criminal sexual assault and custodial sexual misconduct. Illinois State Police were called to investigate his on-duty conduct.

Court documents show there were three separate victims from the charges. He was accused of touching an inmate’s genitals without consent, having sex with another person who was detained by the police department, returning to the scene of a domestic battery victim and proposition that she expose herself to him, and demanding sex as a reward for taking a domestic battery victim back to their home.

Wednesday, a Sangamon County Grand Jury indicted Staff on additional charges, none of which are related to his original ones. Those include two counts of official misconduct, one count of residential burglary and one count of criminal sexual assault.

Staff, who posted bond after his first arrest, is now back at the Sangamon County Jail on a $500,000 bond.