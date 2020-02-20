Police officer accused of battery & misconduct

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Riverton police officer faces charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct. Grant Peterson was arrested in connection to an incident which happened on Wednesday, February 5.

An indictment issued by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office alleges Peterson “made contact of an insulting or provking nature to Jacob Melton,” by grabbing Melton by the neck and headbutting him. It’s further alleged Peterson’s actions caused “bodily harm” to Melton.

Peterson was released on bond. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison. No word when the case would go to court.

