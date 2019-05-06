Police need ID for armed robbery suspect Champaign County Crime Stoppers Video

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police want help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

It happened about 4:30 am, Tuesday, April 16, at Casey's General Store, in the 300-block of South Century Boulevard, Rantoul.

The suspect demanded money from the cashier at knifepoint and fled eastbound, on foot, with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as male, black, 5'6", with a stock build. He was wearing a black hoodie, closed tightly around his face and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 - TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com