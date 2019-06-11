Police locate missing woman Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) -- An elderly woman was unaccounted for for about 18-hours from Eagle's View Supportive Living and Memory Care.

Police responded to the facility about 5:40 pm, Monday and learned 87-year old Lela O'Brien had last been seen about 1:30 pm.

Since O'Brien has dementia, a search was immediately undertaken by police and firefighters. It lasted throughout the evening and into the early morning of Tuesdsay.

At daybreak, personnel assembled to further search the area including staff from the sheriff's office, county Search and Rescue and the village.

O'Brien was finally found on the facilities 3rd floor which is currently under construction. No residents are currently housed on that level. O'Brien was reported to be in good health and spirits.