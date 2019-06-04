Police looking to identify shooting suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a shooting suspect.

It happened last month at Country Brook Apartments on West Springfield Avenue. A man who was shot showed up at the hospital.

Champaign police said they’re aware of feuding groups in the area. They said the groups are arming themselves with guns in public and as summer approaches, it’s going to get worse.

“With the warmer weather coming about these groups are out in public, and just them being present and seeing each other more, having these chance run ins at apartment complexes, in various locations where they might pass by each other conflicts flare up and that’s really when the gunfire starts to happen,” said Brian Rogers, Champaign Police Department.

Police also said they’re seeing younger people carrying weapons. If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers.

