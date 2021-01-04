Police looking for suspect who robbed Little Caesars

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man wanted in a robbery investigation.

A press release from the Decatur Police Department says officers responded to a reported robbery at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Little Caesars, 1925 N. Water St.

Police say officers were told by employees that a man entered the business and showed them a handwritten note saying “empty the register.”

Investigators say the suspect kept one hand in his hooded shirt, which implied that he had a handgun.

Police say the man then left the business, heading southwest on foot.

The release described the suspect as a Black man with an average build, about 5-feet-10-inches tall, and had a deep voice. It adds he was wearing a blue hooded shirt, a blue-colored face mask, and gray-colored pants.

Police add witnesses say the suspect had a tattoo on the top of his left hand between his thumb and index finger.

If you have any information regarding this crime, police ask you to call Macon County Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name.

Crime Stoppers says it will pay $500 dollars or more for information that leads to an arrest on this crime of the week.