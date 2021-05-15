Police looking for suspect in grocery store robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a grocery store early Saturday morning.

It happened at Harvest Market on S. Neil Street just before 6AM.

Police say a man approached the coffee bar area of the store and pulled a large butcher knife from a brown paper bag that he was carrying.

He then demanded cash from the register. The employee handed it over.

No one was hurt, but the suspect got away with an unknown amount of money.

Police say he drove off southbound in a silver Chevy Impala.

The suspect is described as a balding white man in his 40s or 50s. He was wearing a royal blue jacket, a green shirt, burgundy pants, and royal blue tennis shoes.



Surveillance images of the car and suspect.

CPD says it’s actively investigating this armed robbery. Authorities are asking anyone with information on the incident or suspect to contact them at 217-351-4545.

You may also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com, or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.