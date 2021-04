WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing-endangered teenager Saturday, April 17.

According to a Washington Police Facebook post, Starr Sardinha was last seen Friday, April 16 in Peoria Heights.

Saedinha was last seen wearing jeans & a black floral button-down shirt and carrying a Nike/Eastside Volleyball backpack.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Washington Police Department at 309-444-2313.