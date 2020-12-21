Police looking for man charged with armed robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are on the lookout for a Champaign man who is accused of armed robbery and failing to appear for two cases of driving on a suspended license.

A press release from Champaign County Crime Stoppers says the man is Antonio D. West, 28, of West Kirby Avenue and Carriage Place.

He is described in the release as 5-feet-10-inches tall, with a weight of 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The release says he is wanted on a warrant for armed robbery with a bond of $500,000, and two warrants for failure to appear for driving with a suspended license. One bond is set at $5,000 and the other is set at $1,000.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, Crime Stoppers ask you to submit a tip by either calling them at 217-373-TIPS, online at 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

