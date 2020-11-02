Police looking for leads in shoplifting investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying several retail theft suspects.

A press release says they entered Target and filled their carts with valuable items, and then left without paying. Police say the thefts cost the store several thousands of dollars.





DPD adds these suspects may have also stolen from other Target locations in central Illinois.

Decatur Police ask if you recognize these suspects or have any further information about these thefts to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Information can be provided anonymously.

Crime Stoppers will pay $500 dollars or more for information that leads to an arrest for this crime.