Police looking for leads in burglary investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help with solving a burglary and criminal damage investigation.

A press release says around 1 a.m. on Dec. 5, an unidentified suspect forced their way into the leasing office of EEG Management, 1806 W. Williams St., Champaign.

The release says a company credit card, keys, packages, and numerous pieces of computer equipment were taken. Additionally, Crime Stoppers say the credit card was later used at a Circle K gas station and Piccadilly Liquors. Security camera footage was retrieved from the gas station.

Crime Stoppers says the suspect is a man wearing a black-hooded jacket, light-colored face mask, and black/white shoes.

If you have any information regarding this crime, police ask you to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, online at 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are always 100% completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are removed of any personally-identifying information and.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.