Police looking for hit & run driver

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of a crash over the weekend.

It happened at a small intersection right off Route 45 in Ludlow.

Carlos Black says a speeding truck blew a stop sign and struck his car. It caused him to spin out.

Carlos Black’s car post-crash.

Black’s airbags deployed, blocking his view. He could only hear the sound of the truck racing away.

Skid marks and debris still lay scattered across the road at the crash site.

Black was not seriously hurt, but says what is most disturbing is the disregard for human life.

“I would like to see the person face the charges of leaving the scene, and leaving someone that they didn’t even know if they were alive or not…get their justice,” says Black.

Police say judging by the paint left on Black’s car, the truck is likely Black and should have heavy damage along the passenger side.

Contact them if you see a truck matching that description.