Police looking for burglary suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties is seeking information about two commercial burglaries that took place on Jan. 5.

According to police officers, these incidents happened between 1:20 p.m. and 3 p.m. at two Walgreens locations. One is located at 2625 Stevenson Dr. and the other one is at 2500 S. Koke Mill Rd.

Police said in both cases, the suspect attempted to break into the safe in the back employee area. Similar incidents involving the same suspect have occurred throughout the state recently.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip online or use the P3 app on any mobile device. Up to $2,500 will be rewarded to a tip that results in an arrest.

