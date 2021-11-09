Police lieutenant promoted to deputy chief

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers at the Decatur Police Department (DPD) announced Monday that Lieutenant Brad Allen has been promoted to Deputy Chief of Police.

According to Decatur Police, Deputy Chief Allen has been a police officer for nearly 24 years. He started his service with DPD in January 1998. He served as an Auxiliary police officer prior to joining DPD full time. His father also served the City of Decatur for 28 years, retiring from the Decatur Fire Department.

Deputy Chief Allen is a Decatur native and graduate of MacArthur High School. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University. Officers at DPD believe Deputy Chief Allen brings with him a wealth of experience, having served as a patrol officer, field training officer, detective, sergeant and lieutenant. He has worked in all three divisions of DPD and has a deep knowledge of departmental operations.

Deputy Chief Allen will be assigned to the Administrative Operations Division.