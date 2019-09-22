Police investigating string of weekend shootings

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt and a home is damaged after a string of shootings this weekend.

The first happened last night around 8:45 on West Sawyer Street, near Graceland Avenue. A 38-year-old man was seriously hurt there.

The next shooting happened just before 1:00 Sunday morning, on East Decatur Street. Police found a 16-year-old who was shot in the leg nearby on Maffit Street.

Then a third shooting happened about an hour later on North Morgan Street, near Garfield Avenue. A home was hit at least five times by bullets. No one inside was hurt.

Police say there are no direct links between the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur Police at 424-2734, or Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.