Police investigating shots fired incident

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shots fired incident near Carle at the Fields.

Champaign Police spokesperson Tom Yelich said no one was hurt. The incident took place Sunday afternoon around 12:42 p.m. Police made two arrests.

According to a statement from Champaign police, officers found 11 shell casings in the Health Alliance parking lot in the 3500 block of Fields South Drive.

That’s where police say 31-year-old Anthony D. Jamerson of Champaign, and 28-year-old Jovan S. Saulsberry of Bourbonnais were walking toward a Jimmy John’s when someone driving a red Kia opened fire at them.

Witnesses later told police the two men were also carrying guns when they fled to a nearby Hampton Inn. Officers later served a warrant at the hotel and discovered two handguns with extended capacity magazines. One of the guns was stolen, according to police.

Police are still looking for information about the driver of the red Kia.

Jamerson and Saulsberry were sent to the Champaign County Correctional Center pending a court date.