IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting happened early Wednesday morning.

Police received a 911 call from a resident in Loda, requesting an ambulance for a subject who was bleeding from the head.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim who suffered from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.