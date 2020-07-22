Police investigating school break-in, vandalism

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement officials announced Tuesday they are asking people to help identify several female suspects they say broke into a Taylorville school and caused “major damage.”

A Facebook post from the Taylorville Police Department (TPD) states the suspects broke into the West School and “senselessly destroyed several items,” adding its making progress in the case and has developed some good leads.

The post also includes security camera footage.

“The ones that did this senseless act, turn yourself in you will be caught.”

TPD asks anyone with information regarding this crime to contact them, adding “you will stay anonymous.”

Taylorville Police Department

217-824-2211