Police investigating ‘possible sexual assault or abuse’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A detective is being assigned to an investigation at a high school in Central Illinois. Champaign Police say they are looking into a possible sexual assault or abuse.
The investigation is at St. Thomas More High School. Police say the incident happened last week and they are looking into a few male students there. They say there has not been an arrest made yet.
The school sent an e-mail to parents Wednesday night but did not go into the details of the incident. The full e-mail reads:
Dear STM Families,
I am contacting you in regards to a situation that has occurred in our school community. Unfortunately, because the events that have occurred have become a criminal investigation, I am not at liberty to share with you many details. I have personally spoken with all parties involved and have dealt with the situation on the school level. I ask you to please understand the confidential nature of the situation.
The events that have occurred do not reflect our school values nor our commitment to providing a safe learning environment. Neither I, nor our administration, will tolerate these actions, and so we want you to know that we are committed to keeping our students safe.M. Bridget Martin, STM Principal
Please pray for our STM Family during this time.