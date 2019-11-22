Police investigating ‘possible sexual assault or abuse’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A detective is being assigned to an investigation at a high school in Central Illinois. Champaign Police say they are looking into a possible sexual assault or abuse.

The investigation is at St. Thomas More High School. Police say the incident happened last week and they are looking into a few male students there. They say there has not been an arrest made yet.

The school sent an e-mail to parents Wednesday night but did not go into the details of the incident. The full e-mail reads: