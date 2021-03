GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Gibson City are investigating a fatal crash Thursday.

A press release from the Gibson City Police Department says officers responded at 1:50 p.m. to the parking lot of Dollar General, 102 W. Church St.

It involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, the release says. Police add the pedestrian was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana, but died on the way.

Gibson City Police continue to investigate. No further information was immediately available Monday.