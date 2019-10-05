Police investigating multiple car crashes

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are investigating a pair of multiple vehicle crashes which took place on eastbound Interstate 74, east of exit 192 to St. Joseph.

The first crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday. Police were on scene of a three-vehicle accident, which shut down the left lane of eastbound I-74 near mile 193.

About an hour later, police were called to a separate three-vehicle accident a mile ahead of where the previous crash took place, at mile 192.

  All lanes are now open at this time.

Police are still investigating both accidents.

