Police investigating ‘large’ fight inside Elevate Trampoline Park

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police responded after a fight broke out between a large group of minors Saturday night inside Peoria’s Elevate Trampoline Park.

Police say officers responded at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday to a group of kids punching and pulling at each other’s hair inside the trampoline park. The crowd was eventually dispersed and moved outside.

Investigators say multiple fights then broke out again outside.

According to police, officers did not use pepper balls or pepper spray at any time to control the group. However, police say they smelled pepper spray in the air inside of the building before they arrived.

The kids were all eventually picked up by adults, police say.

Officers say one parent told them their child was attacked and refused medical attention at the scene.

Police say they are reviewing video footage from the incident to identify anyone involved.

If you know who the aggressors are, police ask you to call them at 309-673-4521.