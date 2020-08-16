Police investigating homicide after man shot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police say a 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday night outside of a city business.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department (CPD) says officers responded to a reported shooting around 10:09 p.m. Saturday to the parking lot of a business in the 1000 block of Bloomington Road.

Arriving at the scene, officers discovered a 22-year-old man who had a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital, police said, but the man died a short time later.

CPD’s initial investigation found that the shooting victim was outside of a business when several cars pulled up and people got out of them. They began to argue and gunfire followed, leading to the man being shot.

Police say they recovered over 40 shell casings at the crime scene and found property damage. They also say cars were seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

CPD continues their investigation into the shooting. No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning.

Police are also asking anyone in the area with outdoor video camera systems to contact them, as that may assist their investigation.

If you have any information, you can contact police at 217-351-4545 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.