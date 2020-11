DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was discovered in a yard Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of 2300 N. Rosedale around 4:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man lying in a front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department or to submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS(8477).