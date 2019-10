CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An estimated $70,000 worth of electronics were stolen last Monday from the Best Buy on Prospect Avenue, police say.

It happened just before midnight on Monday. Champaign Police do not know yet how many people were involved in the robbery. They say a hole was cut into the building on the north side. Police called the robbery attempt “sophisticated.”

The entire break-in only lasted around 10 minutes. Close to 100 items were taken from the store.