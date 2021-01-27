Police investigating car theft, garage and auto burglaries

MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Menard County Sheriff’s Office and Greenview Police Department are investigating a string of burglaries and a car theft since Sunday.

A press release from the sheriff’s office says a car was reported stolen Monday and was later found about two miles outside of Greenview.

An auto burglary and at least garage burglaries were also reported, the release adds.

The sheriff’s office and police department are asking anyone who may have additional information on these thefts to contact them. They add any surveillance videos or, doorbell videos could assist their investigation.

If you have any information to provide, police ask you to contact Menard County Chief Deputy Ben Hollis or Greenview Police Chief John Holt at 217-632-2273, or by email at bhollis@co.menard.il.us or gviewpolice@gmail.com.

You can also contact Sangamon & Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

“We would also like to remind all county residents to not leave valuables in vehicles and ALWAYS lock your vehicles, homes, and outbuildings. Thank you for any assistance you can provide.”